From leads to cash: the crucial business process you need to streamline now

“Outperformers achieve higher growth by carefully considering the sales journey and balancing rigourous process discipline with the flexibility to meet individual customer needs.” – McKinsey & Company

According to McKinsey, “Outperformers” focus on optimising their Lead-to-Cash (L2C) process by implementing tools and strategies that improve efficiency, customer satisfaction, and connected data.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend among businesses to optimise their L2C process. This is largely driven by the increasing demand for faster, more efficient sales processes that can deliver better customer experiences and improve revenue growth.

When it comes to L2C, the adoption of digital technologies is key. By investing in the right technologies, businesses can streamline their sales processes, improve customer engagement, and automate the manual tasks involved in lead generation and sales. Too often overlooked is the integration of the sales and finance functions. By aligning these two areas of the business, companies can achieve greater visibility into their sales performance, improve cash flow, and reduce the risk of errors and disputes.

To remain competitive in today’s fast-paced and digitally driven marketplace, businesses must adopt and innovate with modern technology supporting the whole L2C process, from start to finish. Businesses need a solution that is designed to be flexible and scalable so that connecting departments and applications do not become convoluted as the enterprise grows. As well as this, clients need to be afforded the power to orchestrate complex orders and collect the cash at the right time – empowering the customer while driving improved efficiency, accuracy, and process automation across the lifecycle of the order.

Digital consultancy, Enigen has been working in Business Transformation with Oracle technology for over 13 years, partnering with some of the world’s most customer-centric businesses to give them the technology they need to deliver and exceed expectations.

Enigen has seen first-hand the challenges businesses have with retaining transparency and consistency and that without effective integration across departments, these businesses risk incurring significant costs. Alex Love, Managing Director of Enigen, has mentioned: “There is a real tangle of on and off systems working in this area that costs businesses huge sums of money in efficiency and human error. Getting it synchronised, automated, and data-driven helps improve those challenges and makes you more competitive and faster to react to client needs which drives a better customer experience”.

Enigen has designed a comprehensive single-platform solution built entirely on Oracle that encompasses the full spectrum of Lead Acquisition, Opportunity Management, Quote Production, Order Management, and Finance.

By leveraging components of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Enigen offers a solution that is reliable, efficient, and easy to manage.

Siobhan Wilson, senior vice president applications, Oracle EMEA and UK Country Leader, said “Enigen’s approach to addressing Lead-to-Cash is an excellent example of how Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications can increase productivity, improve controls, gain better insights and reduce costs. By leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud, Enigen can offer a solution to our joint customers that is both robust and scalable, providing businesses with the flexibility they need to adapt and grow in a rapidly changing market".

By carefully considering the sales journey and balancing rigorous process discipline with the flexibility to meet individual customer needs, businesses can achieve higher growth and outperform their competitors.

