Unlocking the future: TSL’s interoperable tech solutions

The rapid pace of technology development provides enormous opportunities in any industry, with the promise of improved efficiency, increased choice and flexibility and inexpensive scalability. Technology can also play a democratising role – lowering barriers to entry by making professional-grade capabilities more accessible.

However, there are also great challenges in navigating this ever-changing landscape.

TSL, which develops and delivers hardware and software for broadcast and media professionals, provides technology which is easy to operate, cost-effective to deploy and, most importantly, is designed to work with the widest range of other technology solutions possible. It is this “holy grail” of interoperability which unlocks the potential of new technologies for users and mitigates any risk in making a perceived “wrong” choice.

With nearly 40 years experience in the industry, TSL has built a reputation for enabling and empowering customers with independence, creativity and simplicity – by listening to their requirements and providing them with the best-fit solutions, regardless of whether they work directly together.

Having given the industry the TSL Tally protocol we have continued to develop innovative solutions to industry challenges and now offer:

Market-leading audio monitoring solutions that come with the widest range of standards and technologies built in at point of purchase

A range of modular, individually deployable control applications that are often used as the “glue” between other technologies

A wide variety of physical and virtual human-machine interfaces, designed to be agnostic as to the technologies they can operate

Power distribution and management solutions which can be combined as a package, but will also work independently with other vendors’ solutions

Having developed our solutions for the demanding uptime guarantee requirements of live broadcast, their inherent interoperability is also leading to increasing use-cases in industries such as aerospace, data centres, defence and intelligence and corporate AV.

As one example, our virtual control interfaces were chosen for the graphics display supporting U2’s residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas – the customer required a configurable, simple-to-use, cost-effective solution capable of interfacing with multiple different technologies. TSL’s TMVP solution was the perfect fit.

Furthermore, with the growth of cloud computing and AI, our ability to offer choice in hardware or cloud-hosted software solutions, all with their own inbuilt intelligence, is again an enabling tool for our customers.

Our solutions also simplify changes such as moving to a cloud or hybrid environment or migrating to a more scalable IP infrastructure. The choice and flexibility we provide enhances sustainability as it enables more with less – less power and less equipment.

Meanwhile, the power of cloud computing and the potential of both live and recorded broadcast as a communication and educational tool have become more accessible to a wider user-base. This is particularly true of the creation and distribution of content in the social media age. TSL empowers a wider variety of users to develop professional-grade workflows and tools. Churches, E-sports and live events venues are among the examples taking advantage of the choice, simplicity and accessibility of our solutions.