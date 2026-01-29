Ocado shares slide as Canadian grocery partner shuts robotic warehouse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ocado has been dealt a further blow after Canadian supermarket partner Sobeys announced the closure of one of its robotic warehouses, sending shares tumbling.

It comes months after a US grocery chain decided to shut three Ocado-run warehouses and scrap plans for new sites.

Sobeys moved to close its fulfilment centre in the Canadian city of Calgary after slower than anticipated growth in the region’s grocery e-commerce market, Ocado told investors.

Ocado signed a deal with the chain, which is the second-largest food retailer in Canada, in 2018 to launch an online grocery business using its tech platform.

The warehouse in Calgary was the third to open under the partnership.

Ocado said Sobeys will continue to use the two remaining Ocado-powered warehouses in Ontario and Montreal to support its online business.

However, shares in the British company plunged by about a 10th on Thursday morning following the announcement.

The Hertfordshire-based group sells automation technology allowing retailers to pick and dispatch online food orders from giant robotic warehouses.

It also runs a UK online grocery firm as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer.

Ocado suffered a big drop in its share price late last year after Kroger, one of the biggest supermarket chains in the US, said it was shutting three Ocado-run warehouses that feature automation technology, and later that it was scrapping plans for a new site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ocado continues to operate five sites for Kroger and supports its logistics operations.

Tim Steiner, Ocado chief executive, insisted the Sobeys closure reflected a “pragmatic approach to refining the network”, and acknowledged parts of the market that had “not developed as anticipated”.

“Online grocery in North America has continued to develop and Ocado’s technology has evolved significantly since our first CFCs (customer fulfilment centres) were launched in the region,” he said.

“The changes we have made in our relationships with both Sobeys and Kroger represent a reset of our North American business, placing those partnerships in the best position to secure long-term growth, while reopening a substantial market for Ocado’s much evolved technology.”