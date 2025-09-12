AstraZeneca pauses £200m expansion in Cambridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British drug giant AstraZeneca has paused a planned £200 million expansion of its research site in Cambridge, the company said.

It comes after the pharmaceutical firm abandoned plans to invest £450 million in a vaccine plant in Merseyside earlier this year in a blow to the Government as it seeks to stress its commitment to growing the economy and making the country more attractive to international investors.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said on Friday: “We constantly reassess the investment needs of our company and can confirm our expansion in Cambridge is paused.

“We have no further comment to make.”

In February, AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said he was “very disappointed” in the move to scrap the Merseyside site but that the company “couldn’t make the investment economically viable”.

Mr Soriot denied any rift with the Government over the decision and said Labour had failed to match the previous government’s offer of support.

The cancelling of the plant reversed an announcement made by then-chancellor Jeremy Hunt at last year’s March budget that would have seen the pharmaceutical company expand its existing facility in Speke.

Last month, AstraZeneca announced plans to invest 50 billion dollars (£37 billion) in the US over the next five years amid the looming threat of President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

The firm said the investment will fund a new “state-of-the-art” manufacturing facility in Virginia – set to be its largest single manufacturing investment in the world.

It will also expand research and development (R&D) and cell therapy manufacturing in Maryland, Massachusetts, California, Indiana and Texas.