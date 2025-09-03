Hilton Foods shares dive as seafood demand sinks amid soaring prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hilton Foods has reported higher sales as the meat and fish supplier benefited from higher ingredients prices amid rising inflation in the UK.

However, shares in the company dived after it said its seafood division was under pressure.

The international food producer, which is based in Cambridgeshire, reported revenues of £2.1 billion in the six months to June 29.

This was a 10th higher than the same period a year ago, at constant currency rates.

Hilton said the sales increase was driven by “significant” raw material cost inflation across all its international markets – meaning the supplier was charging higher prices to its retail buyers.

Food costs rising across the supply chain can drive up prices for customers in shops.

In the UK, food and drink inflation rose to 4.9% in July, the highest level since February 2024.

Hilton said sales jumped by 12.5% in the UK and Ireland thanks to inflated beef and white fish prices and a marginal increase in the volume of sales.

However, the company said higher seafood prices had resulted in lower demand for white fish from UK shoppers.

This was largely because of fishing quotas being cut which has significantly driven up prices.

Hilton said it was now focusing on plans to improve availability such as by reformulating fishcakes and launching new white fish like hake.

Hilton shares tumbled by nearly a fifth on Wednesday after the update, to hit the lowest level in nearly two years.

Nevertheless, it said new product launches and selling premium items like steaks helped drive up meat sales to retailers over the latest period.

The group’s convenience food division, which includes ready meals and sandwiches, sold well amid rising demand for ready-to-eat products in Europe, it said.

Chief executive Steve Murrells said: “The first half of 2025 has been shaped by a strong performance in our retail meat and convenience businesses.

“Whilst we have faced market-driven pressures and some specific operational challenges in seafood, we have responded with agility and continue to have a strong platform in place for future growth.”