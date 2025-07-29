Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Funky Pigeon sold to Card Factory for £24m

Funky Pigeon specialises in personalised cards and gifts and makes around £32 million in sales on average a year.

Holly Williams
Tuesday 29 July 2025 10:30 BST
Online greetings card and gift retailer Funky Pigeon has halted sales after a cyber attack (Funky Pigeon/PA)
Online greetings card and gift retailer Funky Pigeon has halted sales after a cyber attack (Funky Pigeon/PA)

Card Factory has agreed to buy online firm Funky Pigeon from WH Smith for £24 million as it looks to boost its web offering.

Funky Pigeon, which operates out of Guernsey and Bristol, specialises in personalised cards and gifts and makes around £32 million in sales on average a year.

Card Factory said it wants to expand its online business, with Funky Pigeon’s technology platform set to be the basis for its digital business in the UK and Ireland “over time”.

It claims the deal will see it become the UK’s second largest online card and related gift retailer.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, Card Factory’s chief executive, said: “This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Card Factory’s strategy to build a scaled, competitive digital presence in the celebration occasions market.

“It brings a high-quality platform and proven technology, accelerating our ability to compete in the direct-to-recipient card and gifting segment, so supporting our ambition to become the leading omnichannel retailer in our sector.”

The deal comes as WH Smith continues to focus attention on its stores based at travel sites, having recently sold off its 230-year-old high street retail business to investment firm Modella Capital.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in