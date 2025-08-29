Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bus workers in Cardiff call off planned strikes after deal reached

Around 450 members of Unite at Cardiff City Transport Services, known as Cardiff Bus, voted to accept a deal.

Alan Jones
Friday 29 August 2025 17:11 BST
Members of Unite at Cardiff City Transport Services were in dispute over pay (Alamy/PA)
Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been called off after a deal to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions.

Around 450 members of Unite at Cardiff City Transport Services, known as Cardiff Bus, voted to accept a deal the union said was worth a 5.8% pay rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Cardiff Bus have fought to improve and protect pay and conditions not just for themselves, but for the long-term benefit of the sector in Wales.”

