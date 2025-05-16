Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British toymaker Character Group, known for its Peppa Pig and Fireman Sam lines, is facing continued uncertainty in the US market after halting shipments of Chinese-made products due to tariff concerns.

The company, which withdrew its financial targets for the year last month, cited both the tariffs and resulting consumer caution as factors impacting global sales.

Character Group paused US shipments in October following President Trump's announcement of increased tariffs on Chinese goods.

The tariffs, which initially rose to 145 per cent on some Chinese imports, were met with retaliatory tariffs from China on certain US goods, reaching as high as 125 per cent.

Earlier this week, President Trump subsequently announced a 90-day tariff reduction, bringing the rate down to 30 per cent.

Character said sales to the US amounted to around 20 per cent of group revenues last year, with “substantially all” of these being made in China.

It said the tariff reduction “gives hope for a negotiated resolution, although this remains uncertain at this time”.

The Surrey-based group said uncertainty linked to tariffs has been felt in other markets, as “customers have become increasingly cautious and are not committing to orders to our expectations”.

It said sales in all key territories have been impacted as a result.

However, the company said it still expects to be profitable for the current financial year as a whole.

It came as the company reported that group revenues dropped by 8 per cent to £53 million for the six months to February, compared with a year earlier.

The company saw pre-tax profits stay roughly flat at £2.1 million for the period despite weaker sales.

Shares were 3.5 per cent lower in early trading.