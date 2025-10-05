Charities offered laptops to support their work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Big Issue has partnered with a tech company to equip charities and other organisations with laptops to support their work.

The social investment arm of the magazine said its link with Lenovo will support day-to-day operations, help organisations increase efficiency and improve how effectively they can serve local communities.

Those receiving the devices include a charity dedicated to fighting digital poverty in Greater Manchester, a prison rehabilitation programme, and a London-based filmmaker with an outreach programme for young people to learn about film.

The Big Issue said it hopes the move will help communities get online, make better use of digital services and unlock the benefits of AI.

Around one in five low-income households in England have no internet access, highlighting a divide between opportunity and access, said the Big Issue.

Russell Blackman, Big Issue’s managing director, said: “It’s great to be backing our investees with Lenovo’s Certified Refurbished laptops at such an exciting time for Big Issue Invest, which celebrates its 20th anniversary of investing in life-changing organisations later this year.

“This technology will open up opportunities for them in a number of ways, from helping their staff expand their reach, to giving their beneficiaries access to the digital world, which so many people living in poverty are locked out of.”

Aidan Griffin of Lenovo UK & Ireland, said: “Through our partnership with the Big Issue, refurbished laptops are reaching inspirational organisations across the UK, delivering practical tools while advancing sustainability and digital equity.

“This initiative is an important step in tackling digital exclusion, aiming to inspire collaboration that empowers individuals, strengthens communities, and creates lasting pathways to opportunity.”