FTSE 100 climbs as US-China trade fears recede

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 started the week on the front foot, closing higher on Monday, as hopes grew that a trade deal between the US and China could be struck.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 49.00 points, 0.5%, at 9,403.57.

The FTSE 250 ended 85.52 points higher, 0.4%, at 21,868.48 but the AIM All-Share shed 1.59 points, 0.2%, at 771.06.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended 0.4% higher, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt jumped 1.8%.

Stocks in New York were higher at the time of the London close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 1.0% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%.

Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, said fears around the US-China trade spat have abated for the time being.

“Despite recent rumours that the Chinese plan to hold out for as long as possible to put pressure on Trump, the US administration has already taken a notably softer tone that indicate an agreement in the coming weeks,” he noted.

“There is a confidence that the Chinese also want to work towards a solution after (US treasury secretary) Scott Bessent noted relations with Beijing had ‘de-escalated’ to the point that a meeting with Chinese vice premier He Lifeng was expected this week,” Mr Mahony added.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3424 dollars at the time of the London equity market close on Monday, compared to 1.3398 dollars on Friday.

The euro stood at 1.1662 dollars, slightly lower compared to 1.1664 dollars.

Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 150.52 yen, higher compared to 150.31 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.00%, unchanged from Friday.

The yield on the US 30-year Treasury stood at 4.59%, narrowed from 4.60% on Friday.

Gold shot up once more. The yellow metal traded at 4,345.43 dollars an ounce on Monday, up from 4,242.28 dollars on Friday.

Bank of America sees the risk of a correction near-term, but still expects further upside in 2026, with gold potentially rising to 5,000 dollars per ounce.

Housebuilders were a weak feature on the FTSE 100 after new data from Rightmove showed the UK housing market has seen little sign of its usual autumn bounce, amid uncertainty over potential property tax reforms in next month’s budget.

Rightmove said the average asking price of a property coming to market rose 0.3% in October, or £1,165, to £371,422. The increase was well below the 10-year average October rise of 1.1%.

“Speculation that the budget may increase the cost of buying or owning a property at the higher end of the market has given some movers, particularly in the south of England, a reason to wait and see what’s announced in the budget,” Colleen Babcock, of Rightmove, said.

The report weighed on London-listed housebuilders with Berkeley Group slipping 1.2%, Persimmon declining 1.8% and Barratt Redrow falling 0.9%.

Anthony Codling at RBC Capital Markets said the report confirms “that we are not seeing the usual autumn selling season”.

“It seems to us that there is a lot riding on the budget for the UK housing market. The chancellor has a tricky path ahead to choose, and it will be interesting to see which path she takes,” he added.

On the FTSE 250, B&M European Retail slumped 22% as it said its chief financial officer is stepping down, after it lowered profit guidance after identifying an accounting error.

It is the latest mishap for the retailer, which was relegated from the FTSE 100 index to the FTSE 250 at the end of 2024, and lost its previous chief executive, Alex Russo, after a profit warning in February.

Shares have fallen 60% in the past 12 months.

B&M now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation between £470 million to £520 million for the financial year ending March 28, 2026, down from £510 million to £560 million previously expected.

Adjusted Ebitda in financial 2025 was £620 million.

B&M had set this revised guidance just two weeks ago, prompting analysts to lower forecasts at the time.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade called it “very poor optics” for B&M, and an update that “erodes trust further”.

B&M said chief financial officer Mike Schmidt intends to step down and will remain at B&M until a replacement is in place.

Dan Coatsworth at AJ Bell said “there was no way” Mr Schmidt could have stayed given the severity of the error.

He said the error suggests the business has “poor financial controls” and it is “inevitable” that investors will now start to question if other accounting mistakes have been made.

Among the FTSE 250 rises, Ithaca Energy climbed 2.9% as Jefferies upgraded to “buy” from “hold” with a 220 pence per share price target.

Various Eateries soared 20% as it said the warm weather helped like-for-like sales pick up in the second half of the financial year after a subdued start.

The London-based operator of restaurant, clubhouse and hotel sites under the Coppa Club and Noci brands expects revenue to rise 6% to £52.4 million for the financial year to September 28 from £49.5 million the year prior, ahead of market expectations for £50.7 million.

The company forecast “record” adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of “at least” £1.1 million, up from £300,000 a year earlier, and beating the market view of £400,000.

Various Eateries said like-for-like sales grew 4% in the second half of the financial year, and 2% across the full year, improving from flat in the first half.

Brent oil traded at 60.69 dollars a barrel, down from 61.03 dollars late on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Polar Capital Technology Trust, up 11.0 pence at 440.0p, Whitbread, up 71.0p at 2,973.0p, Fresnillo, up 56.0p at 2,408.0p, Airtel Africa, up 5.2p at 230.0p and Weir Group, up 64.0p at 2,850.0p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, down 31.0p at 1,088.5p, Persimmon, down 21.5p at 1,152.0p, AB Foods, down 34.0p at 2,205.0p, Rightmove, down 10.0p at 665.4p and Centrica, down 2.35p at 171.9p.

Tuesday’s global economic diary sees Canadian CPI figures and UK public sector net borrowing data.

Tuesday’s UK corporate calendar has a trading update from distribution and outsourcing Bunzl and property investment and development company, Segro.

– Contributed by Alliance News.