£3bn worth of small parcels shipped to UK from China amid duty rules review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around £3 billion worth of small parcels were shipped from the UK to China last year under a heavily criticised import tax exemption, according to new figures.

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein and Temu are among retailers understood to regularly distribute products to the UK in small packages which then face no customs duty.

A Freedom of Information request from the BBC found that low-value imports from China to the UK more than doubled in 2024-25 from £1.3 million in the previous year.

Parcels from China represented more than half of all small packages within the duty exemption shipped to the UK over the year.

Data supplied by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) showed the sharp increase in small package imports as politicians consider axing the tax exemption.

Earlier this year, the Government said it would review the current rules, which mean imports of packages valued at £135 or less avoid customs duties.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the review in April amid concerns that the exemption was allowing Chinese e-commerce firms to undercut UK high street businesses, who face significant business rate tax payments.

Currys boss Alex Baldock is among UK retail bosses to have called for the duty exemption to be scrapped.

In the US, President Donald Trump scrapped its “de minimis” duty exemption on low-value packages, leading to reports that Chinese-based companies were “dumping” products affected by the change and higher tariffs in the UK and other markets.

In May, the EU said it would also introduce a charge on shipments which had previously received the tax exemption.