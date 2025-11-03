Student landlord Empiric says fewer Chinese students staying in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A student landlord has cautioned that fewer Chinese students staying in UK cities means it may not fill its rooms in the year ahead.

Empiric, which operates student accommodation across the UK, said “geopolitical events” may be behind the decline.

The company said it had reached an 89% occupancy rate for the 2025-26 academic year, pending January sales.

This compared with a 95% rate at the same time last year, with bookings slowing compared to record levels over recent years.

Empiric said it enjoyed a surge in reservations over the summer but this has slowed since September, partly due to a reduction in the number of Chinese students staying in its properties.

Chinese students make up about 30% of all of its reservations, while 43% are from the UK and 27% are other international students.

But it said an increase in the number of UK students choosing to stay in its rooms had helped offset that decline.

Rival student landlord Unite Group agreed to take over Empiric earlier this year in a deal valuing it at £723 million.

Unite said it had assumed the smaller firm would have lower occupancy levels than the prior year and that this was reflected in the terms of its offer – although it has fallen below its initial expectations.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the takeover over possible competition concerns.

Duncan Garrood, Empiric’s chief executive, said: “The booking cycle for academic year 2025/26 has seen an increase in reservations from UK students and a reduction in the number of Chinese students staying with us, potentially the result of geopolitical events.

“Rental growth remains in line with guidance and we are well positioned for January sales activity.”