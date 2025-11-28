Stocks end winning week up despite hit for Premier Inn owner Whitbread

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 shook off hefty falls in Premier Inn owner Whitbread to end the week in positive territory, with gains elsewhere in Europe and the US too.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 26.58 points, 0.3%, at 9,720.51. The FTSE 250 gained 52.44 points, 0.2%, at 22,143.91, and the AIM All-Share ended 5.09 points higher, 0.7%, at 754.08.

For the week, the FTSE 100 was up 1.9%, the FTSE 250 climbed 3.8% and the AIM All-Share rose 2.6%.

The session got off to a chaotic start as trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), one of the world’s major trading operators, was halted by a technical outage.

“Due to a cooling issue at CyrusOne data centres, our markets are currently halted,” the CME said in a statement.

Joshua Mahony, at Scope Markets, said the malfunction impacted trade across a number of key commodities, treasuries, and index futures.

Market participants rely heavily on CME platforms to manage risk through futures contracts tied, for example, to stock indices, interest rates and currencies.

The outage also froze pricing on the US benchmark crude contract, WTI, for several hours, although normality was restored as the trading day wore on.

On the FTSE 100, Whitbread slid 11% after warning that changes to business rates in Wednesday’s Budget, driven by higher rateable values for many hotels, will materially increase costs in the next financial year.

The Dunstable, Bedfordshire-based owner of Premier Inn chain now expects the changes to business rates to result in a £40-50 million hit in the year to February 2027.

Chief executive officer Dominic Paul said the company was “extremely disappointed” by the Budget outcome, warning it would have “a significant impact on our business and the wider hospitality industry”.

In addition, analysts at Bernstein double-downgraded Whitbread to “underperform” from “outperform” and slashed their share price target.

Elsewhere, Weir Group shares were up 0.9% after Exane BNP reinitiated the stock with an “outperform” rating and a price target of 3,450 pence.

Similarly, IMI shares climbed 1.6%, after Exane BNP restarted the firm with an “outperform” rating and a 3,100p price target.

But Burberry fell 2.9%, as JPMorgan downgraded the luxury goods manufacturer to “underweight”, suggesting that consensus forecasts may be too optimistic.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3236 US dollars at the time of the London equities close on Friday, compared to 1.3251 dollars on Thursday.

The euro stood lower at 1.1593 dollars on Friday, against 1.1599 dollars on Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 156.19 yen compared to 156.27 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.03% on Friday, stretched from 4.01% on Wednesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 4.67%, widened from 4.66% on Wednesday.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, as did the DAX 40 in Frankfurt.

In a shortened trading session in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5%, the S&P 500 traded 0.3% higher, as did the Nasdaq Composite.

Back in London, budget airline easyJet rose 3.0% after hosting a seminar around its holidays business.

Analysts at Citi said easyJet is aiming for a pre-tax profit of £450 million in the division by financial 2030, up from £250 million in financial 2025 and compared to the £370 million market consensus.

Citi said that although the target is “ambitious”, easyJet’s “strong track record in recent years means it needs to be taken seriously”.

Moving its Holidays pre-tax profit assumption to £450 million, Citi’s share price target would rise 60p to 560p “all else equal”.

“This is clearly encouraging, but rising cost challenges at the airline seen this week keep us from turning more positive on the name for now,” it added. Citi has a “neutral” rating on easyJet.

On the FTSE 250, investors toasted Mitchells & Butler as it reported strong profit growth as higher like-for-like sales helped offset pressures of rising labour and food costs.

Shares in the Birmingham, England-based restaurant and pub operator shot up 13%, after it said pre-tax profit jumped 20% to £238 million for the 12 months that ended September 27 from £199 million the year prior, with basic earnings per share up 19% to 29.7 pence from 25.0p.

Revenue climbed 3.9% to £2.71 billion from £2.61 billion a year ago, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.3%.

The firm also reported a “solid start” to financial 2026 with like-for-like sales of 3.8% in the first eight weeks of the new financial year, picking up speed from 3.2% in the fourth quarter of the year just ended.

AJ Bell’s Dan Coatsworth commented: “Mitchells & Butlers’ brands, including Harvester and Toby Carvery, might seem like faded names of the past, yet they are still resonating with the public as a trusted place to get a meal. It’s simple, reliable fodder and sometimes that’s all people want.”

But it was another grim day for William Hill owner Evoke, ending a torrid week.

The betting operator fell a further 9.6% as Berenberg downgraded to “hold” from “buy” in the wake of Wednesday’s gambling duty changes.

Berenberg believes Evoke is in a “tricky position” and the rise in UK taxes leaves it “little room for error”. It means Evoke must execute “flawlessly” to successfully navigate the tough backdrop. “With that in mind, we see little scope for the multiple to rerate.”

Shares in Evoke have fallen about 60% since the end of July.

But SolGold bounced 13% after it rejected a second bid approach from Jiangxi Copper.

The new tilt was priced at 26p per share, lifted from 23p before.

But SolGold, an Ecuador-focused gold and copper mining firm, said it has “unanimously decided to reject this proposal,” stating it “remains confident” in its standalone prospects.

Brent oil was quoted at 63.19 US dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Friday, down from 63.28 dollars late on Thursday.

Gold was quoted at 4,208.13 dollars an ounce, up against 4,153.66 dollars.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: easyJet, up 14.4p at 499.4p; Antofagasta, up 68.0p at 2,758.0p; Fresnillo, up 50.0p at 2,634.0p; British American Tobacco, up 81.0p at 4,421.0p; and BP, up 7.2p at 454.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Whitbread, down 322.0p at 2,490.0p; Burberry Group, down 34.0p at 1,139.5p; J Sainsbury, down 7.0p at 322.2p; Mondi, down 12.0p at 868.0p; and 3i, down 38.0p at 3,158.0p.

Monday’s global economic calendar has a slew of manufacturing PMI readings, as well as UK mortgage approvals. Also, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to speak.

Monday’s UK corporate calendar has half-year results from broker Peel Hunt.

Contributed by Alliance News