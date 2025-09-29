More than 140 Claire’s Accessories stores saved by new rescue deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion accessories retailer Claire’s has secured approximately 1,000 jobs after agreeing to sell 156 of its UK stores to investment group Modella Capital, administrators have confirmed.

However, the future of 145 other branches remains uncertain, as they were not included in the deal.

Administrators at Interpath stated that the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets have been acquired by Modella, ensuring the brand’s continued presence on British high streets.

This agreement follows Modella, which recently purchased WH Smith’s high street chain, reaching a deal with Claire’s US parent firm, Ames Watson.

Natasha Harbinson, managing director at Interpath, who led the sales process, commented: "Following an agreement between Modella Capital and Ames Watson in the US in relation to the Claire’s brand, we are pleased to confirm a sale of the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets which will ensure this popular brand will continue to trade on high streets up and down the UK."

The 145 Claire’s shops not part of the sale will remain open as usual while Interpath continues to assess options for their future.

Fashion accessories chain Claire’s has agreed to sell 156 shops to investment group to Modella Capital ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

The rescue deal comes after the US-owned company filed for bankruptcy in the US in August. It listed both its assets and liabilities in the $1 billion to $10 billion range in its Delaware filing.

Executives cited a perfect storm of challenges contributing to the company’s financial strain. One of the most pressing issues is the declining demand from younger shoppers.

This is especially Generation Alpha, who increasingly prefer online fashion experiences tied to social media platforms rather than traditional mall-based retail.

Claire’s is grappling with mounting pressure from fast-fashion and ultra-low-cost online retailers such as Shein, Temu, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

These digital-first competitors are able to quickly respond to trends and offer products at prices traditional retailers struggle to match.