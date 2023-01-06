It’s not a name that trips off the tongue. Cumbrians Opposed to a Radioactive Environment or Core (geddit?).

Even its repetition conjures up an image in my mind of a few desultory souls holding placards outside the gates of Sellafield. Indeed, that’s pretty much what Core amounted to. This, despite Cumbria, where I grew up, being the centre of all things nuclear.

In my hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, the main – make that only – large-scale employer is engaged in the building of Trident nuclear submarines. These are nuclear-powered and designed to carry nuclear missiles. And they are being assembled in the shipyard right in the centre of the town.