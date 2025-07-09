Why your coffee should be getting cheaper soon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The price of coffee could be set to plummet after a period of record high bean prices, it’s been revealed.

Arabica coffee prices increased by 70 per cent in 2024 and another 20 per cent in the first two months of 2025 to reach a record high of US$4.20 per pound on 10 February, but coffee manufacturer Lavazza says that the rising prices may have “peaked”.

Lavazza says UK consumers are shifting their coffee consumption from cafes to home kitchens in increasing numbers due to the high prices.

The Italian coffee giant said the sector had faced “exceptional volatility”, driven by a “perfect storm” of droughts in Brazil and Vietnam significantly impacting coffee production and ongoing geopolitical disruption increasing transportation costs and delivery times.

Between early 2023 and the end of 2024, Arabica prices increased by 190 per cent, while cheaper Robusta beans increased by 263 per cent over the same period.

However, Lavazza chairman Giuseppe Lavazza said UK consumers may have seen prices peak following a 20 per cent increase in the cost of beans at the supermarket in 2024.

Meanwhile, a flat white at the firm’s flagship cafe off Regent Street in central London is holding steady at £4 to take away or £5.50 to have in, reflecting current costs.

Mr Lavazza said: “We think that the market reached a peak at the beginning of this year.

“It is our hope that the price for the consumer has peaked.”

High prices have not dented the “strong trend” of UK consumers turning to beans to make fresh coffee at home, which began when the pandemic closed cafes but has showed no sign of slowing even now.

The UK retail coffee market, valued at £1.7 billion, has seen at-home consumption rise by 5.7 per cent on the year to date as consumers shift from cafe to kitchen, Lavazza said.

According to its figures, UK households drink 13 million cups of Lavazza coffee each week and use 1.4 million Lavazza capsules, leading to £10 million in sales for the brand’s best-selling Qualita Rossa beans over the year to May.

Mr Lavazza said its new Tabli home coffee system, which uses coffee tabs that are individually completely free of packaging, will launch in the UK next year.

Designed to address concerns over the sustainability of aluminium and plastic packaging, Mr Lavazza described the new system as “the best Lavazza has designed in history”.

“I call it a small miracle,” he added.

Lavazza said UK sales were up 5.4 per cent to £123 million compared with the year before.