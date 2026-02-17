Applied Nutrition ups earnings outlook after muscling in on January health boom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares in Applied Nutrition have strengthened after upgrading its earnings outlook for the year as it muscles into the burgeoning health and nutrition market.

The company, which is backed by TV personality Coleen Rooney, said sales for the first half of its financial year were ahead of the group’s expectations.

This follows the “peak” January period when demand for health and fitness products typically rebound following Christmas and the turn of the New Year.

The update sent shares in the London-listed company up by about 8% on Tuesday.

Applied Nutrition told investors that orders from its retail partners, and the resulting stock levels in stores, were significantly above forecasts for the period.

This was driven by it targeting a diverse range of UK retailers including high street chains, grocers and discounters, the firm said.

Coupled with increased demand for a number of recent product launches, the company said it was expecting a stronger revenue performance over the six months to the end of January.

It is now forecasting revenues of around £140 million for the full year, up from the £133.5 million that analysts had been previously expecting.

Applied Nutrition mainly operates by selling its products to other businesses, including retailers, grocers, gyms and sports clubs, targeting consumers from professional athletes to people wanting to lose weight or build muscle.

Its products are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide, and it also has a website for online shopping.

The company revealed last week that Rooney had significantly increased her stake in the business, having been one of the investors in the firm’s flotation in 2024.

The TV persona and wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney recently co-launched her own line of products for the brand, including collagen and powders that target sleep, immunity, hydration and debloating.

Applied Nutrition’s chief executive Thomas Ryder said Rooney had helped to broaden the brand’s customer base and increase awareness among health-conscious consumers.