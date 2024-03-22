Apple did not mince its words. It is facing a lawsuit that “threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets”, the company said. Defeat would set a “dangerous precedent”.

An 88-page filing by the US Department of Justice, along with 16 states and the District of Columbia, accused the near-$3 trillion behemoth of violating antitrust laws with practices designed to keep customers tied to their iPhones and less likely to switch to a competing device.

The tech giant prevented other companies from offering applications that rival Apple products, such as its digital wallet, which could diminish the value of the iPhone; this hurts consumers and rival companies, according to the lawsuit.