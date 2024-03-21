Is there light at the end of the tunnel for Britain’s borrowers, who have endured an extended spell of high interest rates?

For the fifth consecutive time, members of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep rate at 5.25 per cent. They had their fingers burned by last year’s double-digit inflation, and their concerns about peristent price pressures were all over the notes from this latest meeting.

Governor Andrew Bailey gave his strongest hint yet that “we are on the way” to rate cuts but that “further progress” is needed on inflation.