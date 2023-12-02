So, Cristiano Ronaldo joins the list of celebrities to come a cropper in the world of crypto.

The football superstar is being sued for $1bn (£790m) for promoting Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange. The class action lawsuit, filed in Florida this week, alleges Ronaldo “promoted, assisted in, and/or actively participated in the offer and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance,” including selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of himself, which led to substantial financial losses for investors.

In November 2022, Ronaldo partnered with Binance to sell unique NFTs depicting “an iconic Ronaldo moment immortalized in the form of a digital statute”, the company boasted in its publicity. Ronaldo follows Madonna, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and others on the wrong side of legal actions centred around their endorsement of now-defunct crypto platforms and valueless digital products.