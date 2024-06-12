From “going gangbusters” to skidding on a wet road, Rishi Sunak’s economic recovery has been dampened by Britain’s record-breaking soggy spring.

The unexpected vim shown by UK plc earlier this year vanished during April, for which early estimates of GDP growth released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) are dead-on zero.

What went wrong? A lot of it was down to bad weather, which halted many parts of the economy and saw construction decline by 1.4 per cent. Manufacturing was also mired in the red – production posted a 0.9 per cent decline – erasing the modest growth in the services sector.