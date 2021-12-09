Rishi Sunak needs to bring back furlough – businesses are crying out for help
Businesses are already feeling the impact of omicron and it’s only going to get worse. He may not like it, but now is the chancellor’s time to shine, writes James Moore
So, Rishi Sunak, what’s your plan B? Because you and the Treasury sure as hell need one.
Let’s not kid ourselves, we’re on the way towards another lockdown. Or perhaps a lockdown lite.
Omicron is spreading and even if its symptoms are less severe than Delta (possible but not proven) and vaccinations plus boosters are still effective at staving off severe illness and death (here’s hoping), a lot of people are still going to end up in hospital, and more measures to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed are going to be necessary.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies