So, Rishi Sunak, what’s your plan B? Because you and the Treasury sure as hell need one.

Let’s not kid ourselves, we’re on the way towards another lockdown. Or perhaps a lockdown lite.

Omicron is spreading and even if its symptoms are less severe than Delta (possible but not proven) and vaccinations plus boosters are still effective at staving off severe illness and death (here’s hoping), a lot of people are still going to end up in hospital, and more measures to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed are going to be necessary.