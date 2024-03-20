Some welcome news for consumers: inflation has once again fallen by more than expected.

The headline number for February, per the Office for National Statistics, came in at 3.4 per cent – below both the Reuters City consensus and the Bank of England’s own forecast of 3.5.

Mercifully, given the impact on lower earners, food price rises were cited among the chief contributors to the fall. While prices continue to rise – and the cumulative effect of previous increases is still taking a terrible toll – the rate of increase declined to 5 per cent from 6.9 in the year to January. Food price inflation has now fallen for 11 consecutive months. The positive impact on the headline number was partially offset by rises in the price of motor fuel.