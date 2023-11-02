For Britain’s battered borrowers, the good news is that the Bank of England’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to hold interest rates at 5.25 per cent.

The vote in favour of doing so solidified too, to 6-3 from 5-4. Significantly, the Bank’s in-house MPC members (the committee is made up of both Bank of England staff and external members) once again voted as a bloc, having previously been split during the last vote.

The rate hawks calling for a rise to 5.5 per cent were all external members: Jonathan Haskel, the recently appointed Megan Greene and Catherine Mann, the leading proponent of hard medicine for Britain’s overheated prices.