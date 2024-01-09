Shared ownership may be the only route left to buying a home, but beware the pitfalls...
A way to get on to the property ladder for those who simply can’t afford a deposit – or a complicated nightmare offering the worst of all worlds? James Moore advises would-be buyers to look carefully before they leap
Is shared ownership now the only way for young people to buy their own home?
With the latest iteration of the government’s Help to Buy scheme in the rear-view mirror, it is one way for would-be owners to overcome the significant hurdle that raising a deposit presents.
It is true that mortgage rates are coming down: Barclays and Santander have just become the latest to offer “very significant” reductions following on from Halifax, HSBC and several other lenders over the festive period.
