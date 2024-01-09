Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ANALYSIS

Shared ownership may be the only route left to buying a home, but beware the pitfalls...

A way to get on to the property ladder for those who simply can’t afford a deposit – or a complicated nightmare offering the worst of all worlds? James Moore advises would-be buyers to look carefully before they leap

Tuesday 09 January 2024 17:35
Comments
<p>Mortgage rates down but shared ownership is still the only way for some </p>

Mortgage rates down but shared ownership is still the only way for some

(PA)

Is shared ownership now the only way for young people to buy their own home?

With the latest iteration of the government’s Help to Buy scheme in the rear-view mirror, it is one way for would-be owners to overcome the significant hurdle that raising a deposit presents.

It is true that mortgage rates are coming down: Barclays and Santander have just become the latest to offer “very significant” reductions following on from Halifax, HSBC and several other lenders over the festive period.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in