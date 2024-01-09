Is shared ownership now the only way for young people to buy their own home?

With the latest iteration of the government’s Help to Buy scheme in the rear-view mirror, it is one way for would-be owners to overcome the significant hurdle that raising a deposit presents.

It is true that mortgage rates are coming down: Barclays and Santander have just become the latest to offer “very significant” reductions following on from Halifax, HSBC and several other lenders over the festive period.