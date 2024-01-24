It’s time for a “national debate” over the future of the postal service, according to watchdog Ofcom – but both main options for reform could have the nation’s posties straining under the weight of angry correspondence.

The first would involve making changes to existing products (first class, second class and business mail) so that most letters would be delivered through a service taking up to three days or more. A next-day service would still be available for “urgent” letters. But this would come at a price. Probably a fancy one.

The second would be to reduce the number of letter delivery days from six to five. Or even three. This one would be quite a bit more complicated to achieve because it would require a change to the universal service obligation and that can only be done via primary legislation.