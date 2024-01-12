Something is desperately rotten at the core of our government machine. It simply isn’t working, not as others do.

On the very day that Rishi Sunak has the nerve to bask in the glow of being decisive by announcing plans to exonerate Post Office operators caught up in the Horizon computer scandal, documents are leaked showing that HS2 is in an even worse state than anyone thought.

To cheers from the Tory benches behind, the prime minister makes his Post Office statement. It’s punchy, “Action Man” Rishi, cutting through the mess of previous administrations.