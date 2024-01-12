Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Business comment

A TV drama forced Sunak to act over the Post Office scandal. Can HS2 please be next?

As costs spiral for what’s left of the high speed rail project, another public inquiry looms. Unless, says Chris Blackhurst, ITV script writers get there first...

Friday 12 January 2024 19:13
Comments
<p>Birmingham’s HS2 station is still going ahead, with the construction site at Curzon Street</p>

Birmingham’s HS2 station is still going ahead, with the construction site at Curzon Street

(Getty)

Something is desperately rotten at the core of our government machine. It simply isn’t working, not as others do.

On the very day that Rishi Sunak has the nerve to bask in the glow of being decisive by announcing plans to exonerate Post Office operators caught up in the Horizon computer scandal, documents are leaked showing that HS2 is in an even worse state than anyone thought.

To cheers from the Tory benches behind, the prime minister makes his Post Office statement. It’s punchy, “Action Man” Rishi, cutting through the mess of previous administrations.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in