A TV drama forced Sunak to act over the Post Office scandal. Can HS2 please be next?
As costs spiral for what’s left of the high speed rail project, another public inquiry looms. Unless, says Chris Blackhurst, ITV script writers get there first...
Something is desperately rotten at the core of our government machine. It simply isn’t working, not as others do.
On the very day that Rishi Sunak has the nerve to bask in the glow of being decisive by announcing plans to exonerate Post Office operators caught up in the Horizon computer scandal, documents are leaked showing that HS2 is in an even worse state than anyone thought.
To cheers from the Tory benches behind, the prime minister makes his Post Office statement. It’s punchy, “Action Man” Rishi, cutting through the mess of previous administrations.
