Wall Street is agog. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Leon Black, Jamie Dimon, the Walton family.

That’s a roll-call of American business greatness. What unites them, apart from their vast success and wealth, is that they have chosen this moment to sell shares in their businesses.

They’ve got investors asking: “What do they know that we don’t?” And not just in the United States: that’s a five-star Davos list. If they were to join each other on stage at the World Economic Forum, delegates would be queueing around the block to bag a place.