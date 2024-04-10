Unions accuse Tesco of profiteering as earnings soar – are they right?

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham’s response to Tesco’s announcement of a £2.3bn pre-tax profit – more than double the previous year’s number, and its best result for more than a decade – was furious.

“Tesco is raking in mountains of cash while families struggle to put food on the table because of sky-high prices. Many companies have used the cost of living crisis to grab excessive profits,” said Graham. “There is an epidemic of profiteering in our economy – the government has been missing in action and failed to curb it.”

Tesco’s headline numbers seem to suggest that, while a large cohort of customers is struggling to afford the basics, shareholders have been feasting on its Finest range.