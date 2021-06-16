The government is expected to extend a ban on evicting businesses from their premises after a backlash against the continuation of Covid restrictions.

A ban on commercial evictions is set to end on 30 June but ministers will announce on Wednesday that it is to be extended into 2022, according to reports.

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, will announce that the moratorium is to go on for a further nine months, the Financial Times reported.

Existing debts accumulated during the crisis will be “ringfenced” in order to protect struggling tenants, the newspaper reported.

A new arbitration mechanism will be introduced introduced to help tenants and landlords resolve disputes over those bad debts.

Retail and hospitality industry groups warned last week that the two sectors had built up £5bn in rent arrears while many businesses are still operating well below pre-pandemic levels.

Following Boris Johnson's announcement on changes to the easing of lockdown measures, more than 1,100 nightclubs across the country will remain closed until at least 19 July, a month beyond a previously planned 21 June re-opening.

Pubs and restaurants must also continue with social distancing measures which reduce capacity and mean that some venues are loss-making.

Hospitality businesses had called for further financial support to make up for the loss of trade. But the chancellor declined to extend the furlough scheme or reduce the contributions that firms must make to furloughed staff's wages.

It is feared that thousands of businesses could be evicted once landlords are able to pursue them for rent debt built up during the pandemic.

A further extension to the commercial rent moratorium is likely to provoke anger among commercial landlords who have seen their rent receipt plunge since March last year.

In the first quarter of this year, just 74 per cent of rent was collected by landlords within 60 days of falling due.

In April, the government launched a call for evidence about how it can deal with the problem of commercial rent arrears when the current moratorium ends.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “We're considering responses to a recent call for evidence on the next steps with commercial rent and we'll set our response shortly.”