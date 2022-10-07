Company insolvencies are highest since 2009 as energy crisis hits

The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales has hit its highest level in 13 years, according to official figures.

The Office for National statistics said that between April and June this year a total of 5,629 businesses failed.

This is the highest level recorded since the period between July and September in 2009, but still below the 6,943 firms that went under between October to December in 2008 at the height of the financial crash.