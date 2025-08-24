Some 70% of consumers have received scam message from ‘trusted source’ – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some 70% of UK consumers have received a scam message that appeared to come from a trusted source such as a delivery company, bank or government body, according to a survey.

More than half of those targeted (56%) believe the attempt used AI, such as fake voices or images, the poll for information and insights firm TransUnion found.

Some 9% have lost money to scams impersonating brands, with 2% still unaware of how the fraudsters did it, while more than one in 10 of those scammed (11%) lost at least £1,000.

Younger consumers appear to be potentially more vulnerable as they may be more likely to rely on mobile messaging, with 13% of 25 to 34-year-olds and 11% of 18 to 24-year-olds losing money to scams.

The UK’s most impersonated brands are Royal Mail – with 40% of UK adults saying they have received a fake message from fraudsters claiming to be from the firm – and Evri – with 38% reporting a similar message from the courier.

Delivery fraud – where consumers are notified about a fictitious upcoming or missed parcel delivery – remains the most common tactic for fraudsters.

TransUnion chief executive Madhu Kejriwal said: “As fraudsters exploit artificial intelligence, scams are becoming more sophisticated and harder for consumers to spot due to their sheer volume, accuracy and tone.

“These scams don’t just look real, they feel real. Whether it’s a delivery text arriving just when you’re expecting a parcel, or an email that looks like it’s from your bank, it’s more important than ever that consumers stay vigilant.”

Chad Reimers, general manager of identity and fraud at TransUnion in the UK and Europe, said: “Consumers should be aware that even if a relatively small sum of money has been lost, it may just be the first phase of the fraudster’s objective.

“In some instances, once fraudsters have access to personal details or login credentials, they will look to ‘take over the account’ leading to further financial withdrawals, applying for additional credit lines and in some cases may even coach or coerce witting or unwitting money mules to shift funds quickly through accounts to launder their ill-gotten gains.

“It is, therefore, important that consumers stay vigilant and immediately report suspicious activity, especially in situations where they suspect their details have been compromised, and not just when money has been taken.”

The survey comes as financial technology platform Adyen reported UK shoppers affected by fraud losing an average of £757.64 over the past 12 months.

It said the UK recorded a 144% surge in the value of money stolen per shopper in the past year, second only to Canada.

Adyen also found that consumers were worried about AI and its impact on fraudulent activity, with almost one third (29%) saying that they are concerned about an increased risk of fraud and scams.

Brigette Korney, global head of risk and fraud prevention at Adyen, said: “With AI, fraud is a lot harder to detect, because those AI models are able to really replicate what a human would write or say.

“Social engineering kits now write flawless emails, texts and even clone brand sites. Stolen credentials are fed straight into mobile wallets, bypassing many legacy checks. AI-authored lures such as texts or emails are no longer riddled with spelling mistakes; they read like brand-approved marketing copy and are arriving at industrial scale.

“As AI technology is constantly evolving, educating shoppers about its potential impact on fraudulent activities is crucial, especially considering the varying levels of tech-savviness among customers.”

YouGov surveyed 2,180 UK adults for TransUnion in June.