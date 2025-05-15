Controversial hotel approved in St Ives despite fierce local opposition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial plans for a new hotel in an idyllic seaside resort have been approved by a planning inspector.

Cornwall Council had originally refused planning permission for the 90-room Premier Inn at St Ives last year.

The plan would see the harbour town’s last remaining residential care home replaced by the hotel.

Parent company Whitbread appealed the decision, and it has now been approved by a planning inspector.

The planning inspector said “the juxtaposition of the new building in relation to neighbouring properties would be such that a building of the size and scale proposed would not be unduly harmful to the immediate townscape within which it sits”.

The decision has been met by anger from St Ives Town Council and a Cornwall councillor.

Councillor Ken Messenger, deputy mayor and chair of the town’s council’s planning committee, said: “We are totally shocked and dismayed by this decision.

“I would personally like to pay tribute to the campaign team – you have been fantastic but as a local elected representative, I wonder what is the point of a planning process where the community’s views and 600 objections are not taken into account in such an important decision.

“Local democracy has been thrown out of the window.”

Councillor Andrew Mitchell, who represents St Ives West & Towednack on Cornwall Council, said “The town council was unanimous in its resolve against this development.

“I have never seen such a well organised and dedicated group who mounted a brilliant case against this outrageous over-development.

“We now need to work together to make the best of this poor development and at least be vigilant and ensure the company delivers on its promises in terms of jobs and good local management.”

St Ives is known for being as one of the UK’s most picturesque harbour resorts and is popular with tourists as a holiday destination.

Under the approved plans, the care home will be demolished and replaced with the hotel, landscaping, car parking and other infrastructure.

Louise Woodruff, from Whitbread, said: “We are very pleased that our planning appeal to bring Premier Inn to St Ives has been allowed.

“We will now work with the owner of Trewidden Care Home to complete the purchase of the site.

“This process is expected to take at least six months, enabling time for Cornwallis Care to support the residents and their families to transition to appropriate accommodation within their group.”