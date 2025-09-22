The Cotswold Company posts strong sales as it bucks weak furniture demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cotswold Company has revealed surging sales as it shrugged off challenges in the furniture retail sector.

The upmarket furniture and homeware brand reported that sales jumped 30% to £56.9 million for the half-year to the end of August.

Bosses said the business has benefited from a shift from budget products to “high-quality furniture”, with customers seeking items which are likely to last longer in their homes.

Ralph Tucker, chief executive of the business, said: “For several years, we have seen an increasing number of customers look for alternatives to soulless, and low-quality furniture.

“At The Cotswold Company, we’re proud to be at the forefront of the nation’s shift towards high-quality furniture that not only adds personality to any room but is also made for life.”

The retail firm said it benefited from demand for upholstery, with product range extensions helping to drive upholstery orders up 82% year on year.

Meanwhile, it said home accessories orders were up 38% against a year earlier.

Cotswold said it was also supported by the opening of new showrooms in Knutsford and Harpenden, taking it to 13 sites across the UK.

Both showrooms are trading “well above expectations”, the company said, with it also on track to open two more showrooms before the end of the year.

Mr Tucker added: “I’m delighted that The Cotswold Company’s momentum has continued into the first half of full-year 2026, delivering a record H1 performance and significant market outperformance.

“This reflects the growing strength and awareness of the brand, our value for quality product proposition, highly relevant digitally-led omni-channel model, and – above all else – the hard work of our people across the business.”