Cranswick launches independent review after pig farm abuse claims

Meat giant Cranswick has launched an independent review into its animal welfare policies and livestock operations after abuse claims at a pig farm run by the business.

It came as the company revealed record sales and profits for the past year.

The UK’s largest pork supplier suspended using Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire after covert footage emerged last week appearing to workers at the site abusing piglets.

Workers were filmed appearing to hold piglets by their hind legs and slamming them to the ground, using a banned method of killing the animals known as “piglet thumping”.

Retailers including Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suspended Northmoor Farm as a supplier as a result.

Cranswick has said it will not sell on any pigs which were based at the farm.

Chief executive Adam Couch said in a statement that the business is now reviewing the welfare of its operations.

“We take seriously any instance, anywhere in our supply chain, where behaviour fails to meet those standards,” he said.

“We are therefore instigating a new, fully independent, expert veterinarian review of all our existing animal welfare policies, together with a comprehensive review of our livestock operations across the UK.

“We will provide a further update on this work in due course.”

The fresh review came as Cranswick revealed sales and profits jumped over the past year.

The East Yorkshire-based firm revealed revenues grew by 6.8% to £2.72 billion for the year to March, compared with the previous year.

Cranswick said volumes were stronger on the back of positive demand for its luxury products and record Christmas trading.

It added that fresh pork export revenues lifted by more than 10% after it benefited from the reinstatement of a contract with China.

Meanwhile, the company also revealed that pre-tax profits grew by 14.6% to £181.6 million for the year.