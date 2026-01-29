Early signs of housing market recovery after sluggish 2025, says housebuilder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK housing market is showing “early signs” of recovery, Crest Nicholson has said, despite warning over low levels of demand and after missing its profit expectations for the year.

The Surrey-based housebuilder said it had seen inquiries pick up since the end of 2025.

It nonetheless gave a downbeat assessment of the market over the past year, pointing to tougher conditions that have prevailed even though interest rates and inflation have eased.

“The housing market remained sluggish throughout 2025 compared with much of the previous decade, with comparatively high mortgage rates, low consumer confidence and an absence of meaningful government support all contributing to the depressed levels of demand,” the company said in its full-year results announcement.

Crest, a developer of new build homes and communities, said it completed the sale of 1,691 homes in the year to the end of October, about a 10th fewer than the previous year.

Its pre-tax profit came in at £26.5 million – about 31% less than the prior year, and below previous guidance of between £28 million and £38 million.

This was due to there being a weaker market over the second half of the year, Crest told investors.

It cautioned that this sentiment had continued into the new year, with demand failing to pick up since the autumn budget and confidence among UK consumers remaining low despite four interest rate cuts last year.

“However, since Boxing Day, forward indicators, including website visits, inquiries and appointment conversion, show early signs of improving activity levels,” it highlighted.

Lower interest rates and government support for housebuilding should help improve affordability and supply in the longer term, according to the business.

2026 will be a “transitional year in a difficult market”, boss Martyn Clark said, with the firm focusing on a range of “self-help measures” to get through.

Crest closed one divisional office in December which resulted in about 50 redundancies.