Revolution bars owner closes 21 sites after falling into administration

The venues closing, with immediate effect, incorporate 14 Revolution bars, six Revolucion de Cuba bars and one Peach Pub.

Revolution Bars said the late-night hospitality industry is facing ‘very challenging’ times as it swung to a yearly loss and revealed a drop in sales (Revolution Bars/PA)
Revolution bars owner The Revel Collective has closed 21 venues with the loss of 591 jobs after appointing administrators, who have announced a sale securing other parts of the business.

FTI Consulting have been brought in as administrators for the pub and bar operator which said it has struggled against rising costs and weaker consumer spending, particularly among its younger clientele.

However, FTI confirmed a pair of deals which will secure the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs.

The Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands and assets have been bought by Neos Hospitality Group, which runs the Barbara’s Bier Haus and Bonnie Rogues brands.

Meanwhile, the remaining Peach Pubs business has been bought by newly-formed group Coral Pub Company.

