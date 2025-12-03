Smiths to sell airport scanning business in £2bn deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Smiths Group has agreed a £2 billion deal to sell its arm that makes airport security scanners in the latest move to offload parts of the business following investor pressure.

The engineering conglomerate said the proposed sale of its Smiths Detection division to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is expected to complete in the second half of next year.

The £2 billion price tag includes debts and is set to see Smiths receive cash proceeds of £1.85 billion, it said.

It follows the £1.3 billion sale of Smiths Interconnect business to US electronic components maker Molex Electronic, which was agreed in October.

Smiths has come under pressure to sell off parts of its business by US investment group and shareholder Engine Capital, which claimed the blue-chip firm’s share price could be worth about 60% more if it sold off parts of the business.

Under the break-up plans, Smiths will instead focus on its John Crane subsidiary, which makes seals and parts for heavy industries, and its Flex-Tek business, which makes heating elements.

Roland Carter, chief executive of Smiths, said the latest sale marks another “significant milestone” in the firm’s strategy.

He said: “We are focusing Smiths as a premium industrial engineering company specialising in flow management and thermal solutions, and today’s announcement positions us strongly to deliver enhanced growth and returns.

“We thank our Smiths Detection colleagues for their significant contribution to Smiths and their help in reaching this milestone.”

Smiths plans to boost returns for shareholders following the sales, it confirmed.

It is already carrying out a £1 billion share buyback, announced last month.

Smiths is among the UK’s biggest industrial firms, with four companies stretching across continents and industries and a history dating back more than 170 years.

It makes parts for the energy, aviation, aerospace, construction, automotive and semiconductor sectors among others, employing around 16,000 people across more than 50 countries.