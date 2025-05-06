Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Deliveroo agrees £2.9bn takeover by US rival DoorDash

San Francisco-based DoorDash will pay 180p a share in cash for London-listed Deliveroo.

Holly Williams
Tuesday 06 May 2025 07:36 BST
Deliveroo has agreed to a takeover by its US rival DoorDash (PA)
Deliveroo has agreed to a takeover by its US rival DoorDash (PA) (PA Wire)

Food delivery giant Deliveroo has agreed to a takeover by its US rival DoorDash in a deal worth around £2.9 billion.

San Francisco-based DoorDash will pay 180p a share in cash for London-listed Deliveroo in a move set to create a combined firm with a presence across 40 countries and handling about 90 billion US dollars (£67.7 billion) of orders each year.

The firms said: “The combination with Deliveroo will strengthen DoorDash’s position as a leading global platform in local commerce, enabling the combined entity to better serve businesses, consumers and couriers.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in