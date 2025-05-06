Deliveroo agrees £2.9bn takeover by US rival DoorDash

Food delivery giant Deliveroo has agreed to a takeover by its US rival DoorDash in a deal worth around £2.9 billion.
San Francisco-based DoorDash will pay 180p a share in cash for London-listed Deliveroo in a move set to create a combined firm with a presence across 40 countries and handling about 90 billion US dollars (£67.7 billion) of orders each year.
The firms said: “The combination with Deliveroo will strengthen DoorDash’s position as a leading global platform in local commerce, enabling the combined entity to better serve businesses, consumers and couriers.”
