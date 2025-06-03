Demand for oral nicotine pouches growing fast, British American Tobacco says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising global demand for oral nicotine pouches are helping boost sales for cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT), which has nudged up its full-year forecast.

The Velo brand is growing the fastest within its so-called “new category”, which includes non-tobacco products like vapes, the business said.

The pouches come in a variety of flavours and strengths and are designed to be placed between the gum and lip so nicotine can be absorbed through the mouth.

Tadeu Marroco, BAT’s chief executive, said he was “excited” by the launch of loyalty scheme Velo Plus in the US.

“Globally, Velo continues to gain volume share in this fast-growing category, driven by the US and our continued leadership position in AME (Americas & Europe),” he said, highlighting a strong performance in the UK, Scandinavia and Poland.

BAT said it was expecting full-year revenues to grow between 1% and 2% following a stronger-than-expected half-year performance. It had previously forecast growth of 1%.

The company continues to make the bulk of its sales from traditional cigarettes, which include the Pall Mall and Camel brands.

It said the segment remained “under pressure” with the volume of sales about 9% lower across the industry over the year to date, but that it was gaining market share for brands including Lucky Strike.

Mr Marroco said BAT’s vape sales were being affected by “illicit” products in the US and Canada, which were driving down sales of legal devices.

BAT has previously warned that customers turning to illegal disposable vapes was hurting sales of its own vape product, Vuse, and urged a government crackdown on the market.