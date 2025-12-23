Bet365 boss Denise Coates rakes in £280m pay packet despite weaker profits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bet365 boss Denise Coates has maintained her position as one of the UK’s top-paid executives after her pay deal soared to at least £280 million over the past year.

The billionaire boss, who runs the betting giant alongside her brother, received the bumper total pay deal despite weaker profits at the firm.

Freshly-filed Companies House accounts for the Stoke-based business show she received a salary of £104 million for the year to March 2025.

The accounts also show the business paid a £353.6 million dividend to shareholders for the year – more than three times what it paid out a year earlier.

She will be eligible for at least half of this, or almost £177 million, as majority shareholder of the business.

Ms Coates therefore received at least £280 million for the year, representing a sharp rise from the roughly £159 million deal she got last year.

It takes her total pay and dividends to around £1.8 billion for the past eight years.

The increase comes after the group reported stronger revenues, which rose 9% to 4.04 billion for the year, on the back of growth in both its sports and gaming operations.

Growth benefited from a “successful” Euro 2024 tournament during the financial year and expansion into new markets.

However, the pay increase also came despite the group revealing that pre-tax profits slid to £338.5 million from £596.3 million a year earlier.

In May, the Guardian reported Ms Coates and her family were assessing a potential sale of the business which could value it at up to £9 billion.