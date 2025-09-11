Retailers enjoyed modest sales boost in August after ‘underwhelming’ quarter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retailers in Scotland saw a sales boost in August after an “underwhelming” three months, a trade body has said.

Analysis by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and KPMG found August sales were up 1.1% compared to the same month in 2024.

The increase was driven by non-food products and a rise in shopper footfall, as well as online purchases.

The 1.1% increase was above the three-month average increase of 0.2%.

However the August sales were 0.3% larger than in 2024 when adjusted for inflation.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Scottish retail sales grew during August, a decent performance after an underwhelming three months.

“This was the best monthly growth since April and was driven by sales of non-food products and underpinned by both a rise in online purchases and an improvement in shopper footfall.

“With pupils and students returning after the summer break to schools, colleges, and universities, sales of computing related items performed well, as did gaming consoles.

“Furniture fared well too, in particular beds and bedside cabinets. Health and beauty categories continued their run of positive growth and DIY products also saw an uplift.

“Meanwhile, the total value of sales of clothing and footwear sales weakened as shoppers opted for pre-loved items instead of new.

“The modest growth in retail sales is encouraging with the critical golden quarter of trading coming into view.

“However, shopkeepers are being presented with a tricky balancing act as they contend simultaneously with spiralling Government-mandated cost pressures.

“Retailers will be looking for some relief on the latter when the Chancellor and (Scottish) Finance Secretary present their respective budgets before the end of the year.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “Home appliances, accessories, and DIY and garden goods all saw sales growth in August.

“New product launches also boosted mobile phone sales, with computing related purchases rising ahead of the new school year.

“Retailers will be reflecting upon their summer performance and what has and hasn’t sold well, as they plan their stock levels for the final ‘golden’ quarter of the year that includes Black Friday and Christmas.”