Stocks rocked by tariffs and weak US jobs data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 sank on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on dozens of trading partners, and weak US jobs data fuelled concerns as to the strength of the US economy.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 64.23 points, 0.7%, at 9,068.58.

The FTSE 250 closed 263.49 points lower, 1.2%, at 21,699.34, and the AIM All-Share closed down 4.34 points, 0.6%, at 757.16.

For the week, the FTSE 100 fell 0.6%, the FTSE 250 was down 1.9% and the AIM All-Share lost 2.6%.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics said nonfarm payrolls grew by 73,000 in July, shy of the FXStreet-cited consensus of 110,000.

It was also short of the 147,000 initially reported for June.

However, June’s number was sharply revised downwards to just 14,000.

What is more, May’s reading was lowered to 19,000 from 144,000.

June’s reading now represents the weakest month for the US labour market in four-and-a-half years.

The last reading that was weaker was in December 2020, when 183,000 jobs were lost, according to BLS data.

The unemployment rate edged up to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, as expected.

“This was an unexpectedly weak report,” said Kathleen Brooks, at XTB.

“Tariffs have yet to meaningfully kick in, so the fact that job growth has been anaemic at this early stage is worrying,” she added.

“A new narrative about the US economy is emerging. It is one where the labour market is rapidly softening, where wage growth remains strong, which could pressurise corporate margins down the line, and where the US economy needs interest rate cuts,” Ms Brooks added.

ING said the “huge downward revisions to May and June” have put “a completely different light on the health of the US economy”, reigniting the prospect of imminent US rate cuts.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged despite two officials voting for a cut.

On Friday, in similar statements outlining their dissents, Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision Michelle Bowman and governor Christopher Waller argued that the inflationary effects of Mr Trump’s tariffs were temporary and that the central bank should focus on fortifying the economy to avert further economic weakening.

Both Ms Bowman and Mr Waller were appointed by Mr Trump, who has repeatedly lambasted Fed chairman Jerome Powell for not cutting rates.

The jobs shock added to the already downbeat market mood after Mr Trump reignited the trade war, hitting dozens of US trading partners with tariffs.

Mr Trump raised tariffs on Canada to 35%, India was hit with a rate of 25% and Switzerland with 39%.

The tariff rates for 92 nations range from 10% to 41%.

Mexico received a reprieve with a 90-day extension, while China faces a separate deadline of August 12.

However, in a minor reprieve that opens the door to further negotiations, the White House said these measures will take effect on August 7, not Friday as previously expected.

Russ Mould, at AJ Bell, said investors have been “caught off guard”, having previously hoped Mr Trump would “kick the new tariff levels down the road”.

In Europe on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris tumbled 2.9%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt slid 2.7%.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4%, the S&P 500 was 1.6% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.1%.

The US jobs data put the US dollar on the back foot while bond yields tumbled.

The pound rose to 1.3247 dollars late on Friday afternoon in London, compared with 1.3230 dollars at the equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at 1.1538 dollars, higher against 1.1442 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 148.12 yen compared with 150.48 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was at 4.24%, trimmed from 4.34%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was at 4.81%, narrowed from 4.87%.

In London, pharmaceutical stocks weighed on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index after Mr Trump demanded that drug companies lower prices for American consumers.

GSK fell 1.2% and AstraZeneca dipped 1.8%.

“Widespread share price declines among pharma stocks are the market’s way of saying it doesn’t like the prospect of Trump effectively declaring war with the sector,” said Mr Mould.

Faring better were Pearson and Melrose, up 6.3% and 4.9% respectively.

London-based publisher of digital and virtual learning materials Pearson raised its dividend and said it is on track to deliver guidance, expressing confidence in stronger growth in the second half of the year.

Chief executive Omar Abbosh said: “We are making rapid progress with bringing AI-powered products to market and are scaling and enhancing our enterprise business with a range of new partnerships and deals.”

Aerospace engineering company Melrose said all of its end markets were growing structurally amid rapidly increasing demand in the defence sector, as it increased its dividend amid a swing to profit.

The Birmingham-based company reported pre-tax profit of £379 million in the first half of 2025, swinging from a loss of £105 million. Adjusted pre-tax profit climbed 22% to £248 million from £204 million.

But IAG fell 1.6% despite a strong performance in the first half of 2025, with the British Airways owner expecting “good earnings growth and margin progression” for the full year.

Brent oil was quoted lower at 69.78 dollars a barrel in London on Friday, down from 71.11 dollars late on Thursday. Gold firmed to 3,349.92 dollars an ounce against 3,292.45 dollars.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 67.5 pence at 1,140p, Melrose Industries, up 25.2p at 537.4p, Fresnillo, up 39p at 1,439p, Unilever, up 122p at 4,530p and British American Tobacco, up 85p at 4,125p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Intertek, down 338p at 4,602p, Weir, down 162p at 2,504p, Rentokil Initial, down 19p at 360.5p, Anglo American, down 89p at 2,059p and Barclays, down 15.3p at 356p.

Monday’s local corporate calendar has half-year results from shipping and offshore services provider Clarkson. Later in the week, half-year results are due from oil major BP, Guinness owner Diageo and life insurance firm Legal & General.

The global economic calendar on Monday has US factory orders data.

Contributed by Alliance News