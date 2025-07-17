FTSE 100 closes up despite ‘harsh’ UK jobs data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stock prices in London closed mostly higher on Thursday, with markets ultimately reassured by US President Donald Trump stating that he did not currently intend to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

“I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely,” Mr Trump had stated on Wednesday, after suggesting on Tuesday that a 2.5 billion-dollar (£1.86 billion) renovation plan at the Fed was “sort of” a fireable offence.

Rostro’s Joshua Mahony described the prevailing sentiment as a “widespread belief that to (sack Mr Powell) would provide a particularly bad signal to financial markets”.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 46.09 points, 0.5%, at 8,972.64.

The FTSE 250 ended up 164.57 points, 0.8%, at 21,766.43, and the AIM All-Share closed down 3.17 points, 0.4%, at 768.93.

“Having seen a rapid retreat from the briefly attained 9,000 mark earlier this week, the FTSE 100 made steady progress on Thursday to put this milestone level back within reach,” AJ Bell’s Dan Coatsworth said.

On the FTSE 250, Premier Foods lost 3.0%.

The St Albans, Hertfordshire-based maker of branded and non-branded food said Mr Kipling birthday tarts performed strongly in its first quarter, while gravy, stock and soup proved less than popular amid the recent heatwave in the UK.

Sales edged up 0.2% to £239.7 million in the three months ended June 28, but grocery sales fell 2.8% to £174.4 million. Meanwhile, new categories revenue jumped 38% in the quarter, while Sweet Treats branded sales were up 11%.

On AIM, Empyrean Energy surged by over 400%.

The oil and gas development firm said the operator of the Mako field has signed a gas sales agreement with state-owned electric utility company PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia.

The deal signed by Conrad Asia Energy Ltd covers the current Duyung production sharing contract, which houses Mako, and allows for the sale of up to 111 billion British thermal units per day.

Ixico rose 13%.

The London-based medical research firm said it expects to report revenue of at least £6.3 million for the year ending September 30, ahead of expectations. This would be up at least 8.6% on an annual basis.

Ixico added that it expects this growth in revenue to continue into 2026, “moving the company towards medium-term profitability”.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3414 US dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, compared with 1.3473 dollars on Wednesday.

This followed the UK jobless rate growing to 4.7% in the three months to May, despite consensus expecting it to remain unchanged at 4.6%.

“This morning has provided yet another harsh reality check for the (Bank of England) and (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves, with the latest jobs report seeing a four-year high for unemployment, the highest claimant count change in 11 months, and the lowest wage growth in almost three years,” Mr Mahony warned.

“Coming hot off the heels of yesterday’s unwelcome CPI rise that puts the UK as having the highest inflation rate in the G7, the BoE (Bank of England) are clearly in a sticky situation.

“Between negative growth, rising inflation, a black hole in the public finances, and now higher unemployment, we are looking at an economy that needs help but where both the treasury and central bank have their hands tied.”

The euro stood at 1.1594 dollars, down against 1.1708 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading higher at 148.48 yen compared with 147.97 yen.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 1.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 1.4%.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday signed a treaty that is set to free up school exchange visits and passport e-gates. The agreement was also signed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

Sir Keir described the ‘Kensington Treaty’ as “evidence of the closeness of our relationship as it stands today” as well as a “statement of intent, a statement of our ambition to work ever more closely together”.

Stocks in New York were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%, the S&P 500 index up 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.8%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.45%, narrowing from 4.48%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 4.99%, narrowing from 5.06%.

The US Department of Labour on Thursday reported that a lower number of Americans filed for new unemployment benefits last week, defying expectations of an increase.

Seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims stood at 221,000 in the week that ended July 12, down by 7,000 from 228,000 a week earlier, which was revised up from 227,000. The FXStreet-cited market consensus had pencilled in an increase to 235,000.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths weekly volatility, decreased by 6,250 to 229,500.

On an unadjusted basis, initial claims rose 8.1% from the previous week to 260,900 in the week that ended July 12.

Brent oil was quoted at 68.94 US dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, up from 67.87 dollars late on Wednesday.

Gold was quoted lower at 3,338.20 dollars an ounce against 3,371.80 dollars.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Diploma, up 341.0p at 5,245.03p, Ashtead Group, up 146.0p at 4,825.0p, Spirax, up 125.0p at 6,145.0p, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, up 110.0p at 7,120.0p, and Whitbread, up 97.0p at 3,121p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca, down 124.00p at 10,312p, British American Tobacco, down 60.00p at 3,813.00p, Endeavour Mining, down 60.00p at 2,172.00p, InterContinental Hotels, down 48.91p at 8,555.09p, and Anglo American, down 28.00p at 2,197.00p.

On Friday’s economic calendar, Germany has producer inflation; there is current account and construction data from the eurozone; and the US has building permits and the Michigan consumer sentiment index.

On Friday’s UK corporate calendar, Bridgepoint releases its half-year results and United Utilities holds its annual general meeting.

And on the global corporate calendar there are half-year results from American Express, Comerica, Kone and others.

Contributed by Alliance News