Markets remain in turmoil as Donald Trump renews Greenland threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stock markets worldwide suffered further hefty falls as tensions remained high after Donald Trump repeated threats to take over the Greenland.

The FTSE 100 Index dropped more than 120 points soon after opening on Tuesday, down 1.3% at 10068.4, after a 0.4% fall on Monday.

European indices also remained heavily in the red, with the Dax in Germany down 1% and France’s Cac 40 off 0.9% in early trading, after sharp declines overnight in Asia.

Saturday saw Mr Trump threaten to impose up to 25% tariffs on countries that do not support his plans to take over Greenland, including the UK.

The US president, who is travelling to Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday for the World Economic Forum, ramped up his threats on acquiring the Arctic territory.

In a raft of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight on Tuesday, he talked further about taking over Greenland, which is a territory of America’s Nato ally Denmark.

US financial markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr Day, but futures trading pointed to steep falls when equity trading reopens on Tuesday.

Gold prices soared to another new record as investors sought out the safe haven asset, hitting 4,728 US dollars (£3,507) per ounce during morning trading on Tuesday.

Kathleen Brooks, a research director at XTB, said: “What happens next for financial markets will ultimately depend on President Trump’s actions in the coming days.

“The president posted a picture of himself holding a US flag on Greenland, suggesting that the territory will be owned by the US this year.

“However, he also said that he will hold a Greenland meeting at Davos, after a good conversation with the Nato secretary general and former Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

“For now, Trump is sticking to his guns and said that there is ‘no going back’ on his Greenland pledge.

“Thus, the meeting in Davos later this week will be critical.”

Yields on UK Government bonds, also known as gilts, edged higher amid a wider sell-off as Japan’s government bonds plunged, triggered by news of a snap election to be held on February 8.

The pound continued to rise against a weak US dollar, up 0.4% at 1.348 dollars, but was 0.3% lower at 1.15 euros.