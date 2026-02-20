UK expects ‘privileged’ trade with US to continue despite tariffs ruling
The UK received the lowest rate of 10% in President Donald Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’.
Ministers expect the UK’s “privileged trading position with the US” to continue after Donald Trump’s tariffs were struck down by the country’s supreme court.
Mr Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs”, imposed on most of the rest of the world last April under an emergency powers law, were overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday in a major blow to the president’s economic agenda.
The UK received the lowest tariff rate of 10%, and a subsequent deal struck by Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump saw further carve-outs for Britain’s steel industry and car manufacturers.
Friday’s decision raises questions over whether those deals still stand, although officials are understood to believe it will not impact most of the UK’s trade with America, including preferential deals on steel, cars and pharmaceuticals.
A Government spokesman said: “This is a matter for the US to determine but we will continue to support UK businesses as further details are announced.
“The UK enjoys the lowest reciprocal tariffs globally, and under any scenario we expect our privileged trading position with the US to continue.
“We will work with the Administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world.”
