Trump’s tariff threats keep European stocks on back foot

Renewed tariff threats from the US kept European stocks on the back foot on Monday with safe haven gold benefiting from the uncertainty once more.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 39.94 points, or 0.4%, at 10,195.35.

The FTSE 250 ended 199.56 points lower, 0.9%, at 23,111.81, and the AIM All-Share closed down 1.26 points, 0.2%, at 803.49.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed down 1.8%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 1.3% lower.

US financial markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr Day although futures markets point to falls when equity trading reopens on Tuesday.

Saturday saw US President Donald Trump threaten to impose up to 25% tariffs on countries that do not support his plans to take over Greenland.

From February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the US, Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social website.

“On June 1st, 2026, the tariff will be increased to 25%. This tariff will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland,” he wrote.

European leaders were weighing retaliatory measures, as aides to French President Emmanuel Macron said he would ask the EU to activate a never-before-used “anti-coercion instrument”.

This measure allows for curbing imports of goods and services into the EU.

However, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer struck a more conciliatory tone and said the issue should be resolved through “calm discussion between allies” rather than military action or a trade war.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned European nations against retaliatory tariffs.

“I think it would be very unwise,” Mr Bessent told reporters on the first day of the World Economic Forum.

Kathleen Brooks at XTB said the price reaction to the US’s aggressive stance on Greenland and Europe will depend on how traders see the situation playing out in the long term.

She sees three risks: “The first is a breakdown in transatlantic relations, which has economic and political ramifications.

“Second, although Nato allies have had spats before, this is different. If Trump walks away from Nato, then it will be much harder for Europe to contain Russia, this boosts uncertainty and could hit investment across the continent.

“Lastly, if the president does not back down from his latest tariff threat, then it suggests a new stage in the US’s trade wars, one where tariffs are applied randomly so that the president can use economic force to get his way. This would be a dangerous development for the global economy.”

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3428 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Monday, compared with 1.3382 dollars on Friday.

The euro stood at 1.1643 dollars, higher against 1.1596 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 158.11 yen, up from 158.06 yen.

On London’s FTSE 100, Beazley was the star blue-chip performer surging 43% after Zurich Insurance said it has tabled a £7.7-billion bid for the London-listed insurer which had rebuffed a takeover tilt earlier this month.

Zurich said it has made a 1,280 pence per share cash proposal to acquire Beazley. The deal would value Beazley at £7.67 billion.

The latest move follows a £7.37 billion proposal, 1,230p per share, made on January 4. According to Zurich, this offer was rejected by Beazley on Friday.

“Zurich has reiterated to Beazley that given its desire to proceed at pace, Zurich’s offer price provides full value for Beazley across all relevant metrics, and is designed to facilitate prompt engagement,” Zurich said.

Beazley said it has not yet had the chance to consider Zurich’s improved proposal and advised shareholders to take no action.

In a read-across shares in industry peers Lancashire and Hiscox rose 4.3% and 9.1% respectively.

RBC Capital Markets said it was a “reasonable” offer from Zurich, while Peel Hunt called it “tempting”, albeit still below the multiples Beazley has traded at in the past.

Miners Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining rose 6.7% and 2.5% respectively, boosted by the latest strength in the gold price.

Gold was quoted at 4,671.76 dollars an ounce on Monday, up from 4,594.24 dollars on Friday.

Elsewhere, the IMF upgraded its 2026 global growth forecast, citing a boost from tech investments but warning that a re-evaluation of AI productivity gains or renewed trade tensions could bring disruptions.

World economic growth is projected to hold steady at 3.3% this year, the International Monetary Fund said, raising its forecast by 0.2 percentage points from October. This would be the same pace of growth as in 2025.

But the Washington-based lender cautioned in its World Economic Outlook update that “the resilience exhibited so far is driven largely by a few sectors,” signalling vulnerability.

While the global economy appears to be “shaking off the trade and tariff disruptions of 2025,” this does not mean they had no impact, said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

Instead, the challenges were offset by “tailwinds from the AI and tech investment boom,” he told reporters.

Back in London, WH Smith rose 11% as it recruited corporate turn-around expert Leo Quinn to be executive chairman, as it seeks to put a damaging accounting error behind it.

Mr Quinn is the former chief executive officer of construction firm Balfour Beatty, where he led a “significant business transformation”, WH Smith noted.

In August, WH Smith said a financial review identified an overstatement of around £30 million of expected headline trading profit in North America. It tied this to the accelerated recognition of supplier income in its North America division.

In December, the UK’s financial watchdog launched an investigation into the accounting error. The UK Financial Conduct Authority started the investigation following a review by accountants Deloitte that led to the resignation of Carl Cowling as chief executive in November.

Brent oil traded lower at 64.13 dollars a barrel on Monday, down from 64.48 dollars late on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, up 350.0 pence at 1,170.0p, Hiscox, up 127.0p at 1,516.0p, Fresnillo, up 250.0p at 3,996.0p, BT Group, up 6.45p at 185.4p and Endeavour Mining, up 100.0p at 4,09.0p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Diploma, down 225.0p at 5,460.0p, Melrose, down 24.0p at 616.8p, Games Workshop, down 700.0p at 18,070.0p, Ashtead Group, down 192.0p at 5,110.0p and 3i, down 109.0p at 3,252.0p.

Tuesday’s global economic calendar sees an interest rate call in China overnight, UK unemployment and average earnings data and eurozone trade figures.

Tuesday’s UK corporate calendar has a trading statement from furniture retailer DFS, and defence manufacturer Qinetiq Group and infrastructure services company Kier Group.

Contributed by Alliance News.