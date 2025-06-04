FTSE 100 closes higher after survey shows UK services sector returned to growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stocks in London made healthy progress on Wednesday, shrugging off weak US data, after a survey showed the UK services sector returned to growth in May.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 14.27 points, 0.2%, at 8,801.29. The FTSE 250 ended 101.23 points higher, 0.5%, at 21,119.01, and the AIM All-Share closed up 0.84 of a point, 0.1%, at 754.35.

In European equities on Wednesday, the Cac 40 in Paris rose 0.5%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt increased 0.8%.

The S&P Global UK services purchasing managers’ business activity index rose to 50.9 points in May from 49.0 in April, improving upon the flash reading of 50.2 released late last month, and above the 50.0 no-change threshold.

The UK composite PMI also returned to growth with a reading of 50.3 points in May, up from 48.5 in April, also improving on the flash reading of 49.4 points.

Rob Wood, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the figures show UK growth has “passed the worst” as President Donald Trump walking back his “more ruinous tariffs cuts the panic that took hold in April”.

In Europe, the Hamburg Commercial Bank eurozone composite PMI edged down to 50.2 points in May from 50.4 in April. The final reading came slightly ahead of the flash estimate of 50.1 points.

The HCBO eurozone services purchasing managers index fell to 49.7 points in May from 50.1 in April. It matched the flash estimate from April and came in above the 48.9 points cited by FXStreet.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, as was the S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% higher.

Markets on Wall Street climbed despite weak economic data raising fears that tariff uncertainty was hurting the world’s largest economy.

US private sector employment rose by much less than expected in May, according to numbers from payroll processor ADP.

Private sector employment increased by 37,000 jobs in May, slowing from a revised 60,000 in April, and below FXStreet consensus of 115,000.

April’s total was revised downwards from 62,000.

May’s figure was the lowest monthly job total from the ADP count since March 2023.

“After a strong start to the year, hiring is losing momentum,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.

Mr Trump called on Jerome Powell, the chairman of the US central bank, to lower interest rates.

“ADP NUMBER OUT!!! ‘Too Late’ Powell must now LOWER THE RATE,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

There was mixed news elsewhere as reports showed contrasting fortunes for US economic activity.

The S&P Global US services PMI business activity index recorded 53.7 during May, up from a reading of 50.8 in April and comfortably above the 50.0 no-change level. It was also higher than the earlier flash estimate of 52.3.

But the Institute for Supply Management Services PMI contracted in May for the first time since June 2024.

The ISM Services PMI indicated slight contraction at 49.9, below the 50-breakeven point for only the fourth time in 60 months, and down from 51.6 in April. It was also below FXStreet consensus for a rise to 52.0.

Admir Kolaj, economist at TD Economics, said the report was “disappointing”, indicating that even the services sector is “starting to feel the pinch” from the uncertain trade environment.

He said the details of the report “were not particularly encouraging, with steep drops reported in business activity, new orders, and the backlog of orders”.

“The only bright spot was the improvement in the employment sub-index, which indicates that despite the challenging environment, services-based businesses are still hanging on to their workers and likely doing some moderate hiring,” he added.

The pound was quoted up at 1.3566 dollars late on Wednesday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3499 dollar at the close on Tuesday. The euro stood higher at 1.1425 dollars against 1.1385 dollars.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury narrowed sharply to 4.38% from 4.46% on Wednesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury narrowed to 4.90% from 4.97%.

On the FTSE 100, Babcock International gained 4.3% amid further consideration of the UK defence spending review this week.

On the FTSE 250, discoverIE Group jumped 15% after reporting higher profit and an increased dividend.

The Surrey-based designer and manufacturer of electronic components for industrial applications said pretax profit was £32.0 million in the financial year ended March 31, up 44% from £22.2 million a year ago.

The company recommended a final dividend per share of 8.60p, up 4.2% from 8.25p a year ago. This took the total payout to 12.5p, up 4.2% from 12.0p.

But B&M European Retail struggled, falling 14% as its annual results failed to inspire investors.

The Luxembourg-based retailer said pretax profit fell 13% to £431 million in the 52 weeks to March 29 from £498 million a year prior, hurt by higher interest and finance costs.

B&M, which has 777 stores in the UK and 135 in France, as well as 343 Heron Foods and B&M Express shops, flagged heightened cautiousness to spend among consumers, and “very subdued” garden spending due to poor weather at the start of its financial year.

Russ Mould, at AJ Bell, said the shrinking profits “frame a poor year for B&M”.

“The discount retailer blamed challenging market conditions, yet its value-led business model should have thrived in a period where consumers were watching their pennies,” he said.

The price of gold firmed to 3,374.32 dollars an ounce on Wednesday against 3,349.93 dollars on Tuesday.

Brent oil was lower at 64.65 dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, compared to 65.73 dollars on Tuesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Babcock International, up 44p at 1,066p, Games Workshop, up 530p at 15,950p, Antofagasta, up 56.5p at 1,850p, Hiscox, up 33p at 1,310p and Anglo American, up 53.5p at 2,233.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Marks & Spencer, down 7.9p at 366.7p, BP, down 6.8p at 358.5p, Haleon, down 6.1p at 399p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 30p at 2,100p, and Centrica, down 2.3p at 161.7p.

Contributed by Alliance News