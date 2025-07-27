Irish premier welcomes trade deal between EU and US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish premier has welcomed a deal between the European Union and the United States, which will see a 15% tariff on most EU imports to the US.

The deal was reached during a meeting between Donald Trump and the president of the European Commission on Sunday.

The US president met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to hammer out the final details on the trading relationship between Europe and the US.

Reacting to the deal, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the agreement was very welcome.

“It brings clarity and predictability to the trading relationship between the EU and the US – the biggest in the world,” the Fianna Fail leader said.

“That is good for businesses, investors and consumers. It will help protect many jobs in Ireland.

“The negotiations to get us to this point have been long and complex, and I would like to thank both teams for their patient work.

“We will now study the detail of what has been agreed, including its implications for businesses exporting from Ireland to the US, and for different sectors operating here.

“The agreement is a framework and there will be more detail to be fleshed out in the weeks and months ahead.”

Mr Martin said the higher tariffs will have an impact on trade between the EU and the US, which will make it more expensive and more challenging.

“However, it also creates a new era of stability that can hopefully contribute to a growing and deepening relationship between the EU and the US, which is important not just for the EU and the US, but for the global economy,” he added.

“Given the very real risk that existed for escalation and for the imposition of punitively high tariffs, this news will be welcomed by many.”

The deal was also welcomed by deputy Irish premier and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris, who said it brings clarity to businesses.

“While we have yet to see the detail, I welcome that an agreement has been announced by Commission President von der Leyen and US President Trump,” Mr Harris said in a statement.

“A deal provides a measure of much-needed certainty for Irish, European and American businesses who together represent the most integrated trading relationship in the world. Ireland makes a key contribution to this with the Ireland-US economic relationship valued at more than one trillion euros.

“The US had made clear, and this has been replicated in other recent agreements, which the US has reached with other countries, that a baseline tariff was always going to be part of the outcome.

“I have always stressed that tariffs are damaging and will have a negative impact on companies exporting to the US.

“While Ireland regrets that the baseline tariff of 15% is included in the agreement, it is important that we now have more certainty on the foundations for the EU-US trade relationship, which is essential for jobs, growth and investment.

“President von der Leyen described this as 15% tariffs across the board, all-inclusive.”

He said further detail is needed around pharma, aviation and other sectors.

Mr Harris said he will examine the details of the agreement over the coming days to establish the effect on Irish businesses and the economy.

Earlier, EU commissioner Michael McGrath said the meeting was a “significant and decisive moment”.

Mr McGrath, EU Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, said it would involve substantive negotiations between both sides.

“It’s a significant moment, we hope a decisive moment, and it builds on an enormous amount of work that has been done over quite a period of time,” Mr McGrath said ahead of the meeting.

“President Trump invited President von der Leyen to Scotland for a meeting.

“This follows on the back of intensive negotiations over a number of months.

He added: “It is not a case of turning up and signing on the dotted line. There will be a real discussion that will happen, and it will take on a dynamic of its own, and let’s see what happens over the course of the afternoon.

“But from the EU’s point of view, we are determined to do all that we can to get a deal for European businesses, because we recognise the cost of uncertainty.

“It manifests in trade and in investment decisions and ultimately in employment and of course tariffs can cost consumers at the end of the day.

“We want a good deal. We have negotiated hard, and we’re at a point now where hopefully the two leaders can today bring it to a concluding phase.”