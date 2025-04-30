Drugs giant GSK ‘well positioned’ to absorb potential US tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drugmaker GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) has said it is “well positioned” to cope with any financial impact from changes to US tariff rules.

It came as the FTSE 100 giant revealed a rise in sales as weakness in its vaccine division was offset by growth in speciality medicines.

GSK reported total sales grew by 4% to £7.52 billion for the first quarter of 2025, compared with a year earlier.

This came on the back of a boost from its speciality medicines division, where sales rose 17% on the back of strong demand for oncology, respiratory and HIV treatments.

It helped to offset another decline in its vaccines arm, where sales dropped by 6% to £2.1 billion for the quarter.

The group said it is on track for turnover to increase by between 3% and 5% over the current year, in line with previous guidance.

It held financial guidance for the year despite uncertainty over US tariffs, with the Trump administration currently investigating whether to change tariff policy for the sector.

“The company is well positioned to respond to the potential financial impact of sector-specific tariffs, should they be implemented, with mitigation options identified in the supply chain and productivity initiatives,” GSK told shareholders on Wednesday.

“The company will continue to monitor and review developments related to this situation.”

GSK was among pharmaceutical firms to recently call on the European Union to allow them to increase prices amid uncertainty over tariffs in the sector, warning Europe it will fall further behind the US without stronger investment incentives.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said: “GSK continues to make strong progress, demonstrating the quality, strength and resilience of our portfolio.

“Specialty Medicines, our largest business, delivered strong sales contributions in the quarter and R&D progress continued, with two of the five FDA product approvals expected this year now secured, and the acquisition of a promising new oncology asset.

“This momentum, together with the strength of our portfolio and proven ability to drive operating leverage, underpin our confidence in guidance for the year and our longer-term outlooks.”

Shares in the company were 2% higher in early trading on Wednesday.